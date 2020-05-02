7 New Movies And 4 New Shows Were Added To Netflix Today

Yesterday, Netflix added over 30 new movies alongside several TV shows, marking one of the biggest days for the service in a while. But the fun doesn’t end there.

Today’s a new day and that means more new content. Although unfortunately, this particular drop is nowhere near as substantial as what we got yesterday. Still, with 7 new films and 4 new TV shows being added on May 2nd, there should be something for everyone here. That is, if you’re still itching for more fresh material after yesterday’s offering.

See below for the full list of what arrived today:

7 New Movies Added

Bennett’s War (2019)

Death Can Wait (2020)

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab (2020)

Lady Driver (2018)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)

Roped (2020)

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

4 New TV Series Added

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 1)

The Universe: Ancient Mysteries Solved (Season 1)

WWII: Lost Films (Season 1)

So, nothing particularly exciting then. But given what we got yesterday – May 1st – it’s hard to complain too much. After all, the beginning of the month brought with it classics like Back to the Future, Ace Ventura, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and many, many more. Not to mention that while today’s drop may be a bit underwhelming, there’s a lot more to come.

In fact, for everything scheduled to not only hit Netflix, but Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ as well in May, you’ll want to click here. There’s certainly much to look forward to and with the global lockdown looking like it’ll last for a while yet, it’s not like we’ll be running out of time to binge all this great content, right?

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching this weekend? As always, drop a comment down below with your picks.