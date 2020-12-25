7 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend

Christmas Day falling on a Friday this year has seen the usual onslaught of new VOD releases massively cut back, with just a fraction of the typical number of titles becoming available on digital. To put things into perspective, last week brought 27 fresh additions including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, while there were 30 the week before, but today brings a relatively paltry 7.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much here to grab your attention, either, and it’s entirely possible that none of these offerings will appeal to you, but nevertheless, you can check out the full list of VOD releases that just dropped down below.

Behind the Try: A Try Guys Documentary

All My Life

Shortcut

The Emoji Story

Yellow Rose

The War With Grandpa

Half Brothers

Perhaps the only noteworthy title to be found on the above lineup is one that had the privilege of being the movie to knock Tenet off the top of the domestic box office during the summer. Having shown glimpses of his legendary best in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Robert De Niro returned to the tedious comedies that have marked his gradual decline over the last two decades in The War with Grandpa, which boasts a stacked supporting cast that includes Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman and Cheech Marin. It’s far from a great film, but if you’re looking for something light and breezy, it might do the trick.

If nothing up above catches your eye, though, fear not, for the various streaming platforms have a lot of great new content going up this weekend, starting with HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney Plus’ Soul, both of which are now available for your viewing pleasure. And suffice it to say, they’ll no doubt be eating up the lion’s share of the conversation over the next few weeks when it comes to fresh releases.