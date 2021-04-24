8 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Denzel Washington’s Latest Movie

Ruby Rose may have quit Batwoman after one season and eventually been replaced in the role of Kate Kane by Wallis Day, but she’s still determined to make her mark in Hollywood as an action hero, having already co-starred with some of the genre’s biggest names.

After sharing the screen with Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, teaming up with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, staving off the threat of a giant shark alongside Jason Statham in The Meg and fallen to Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2, the actress has struck out on her own, and this week’s VOD release of Vanquish marks the second actioner in which she’s taken top billing in the space of just six weeks following SAS: Red Notice.

Vanquish stars Rose as a former drug courier for the Russian mob forced to put herself back into the line of fire at the request of Morgan Freeman’s wheelchair-bound retired police commissioner. Unfortunately, the movie boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 6%, but there are seven additional titles to have dropped on VOD this week, including Denzel Washington thriller The Little Things, and you can see the full list down below.

The Little Things

Tom and Jerry

Vanquish

8 Billion Angels

The Mortuary Collection

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Night of the Sicario

Wildcat

Warner Bros.’ animated/live-action hybrid Tom & Jerry is now available having completed its HBO Max residency, and both it and the aforementioned Little Things managed to top the domestic box office in their opening weekends. Meanwhile, 8 Billion Angels is a documentary focusing on how humanity keeps depleting its natural resources, The Mortuary Collection an anthology horror, and The Marijuana Conspiracy a true-life period piece focused on a 1972 experiment, while Night of the Sicario and Wildcat are your standard bargain basement thrillers, so there are plenty of genre boxes being ticked here.