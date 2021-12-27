A Christmas classic continues to dominate streaming

Christmas is over; stockings are no longer hung by the chimney, and presents under the tree are all opened by now. However, some of us are still clinging to the holiday spirit with all we’ve got.

A holiday favorite is still claiming top spots in several countries on Netflix, and it’s one of the most iconic Christmas movies there is. Home Alone tells the story of the McCallister family and one of their children, Kevin, who is left home alone as his family travels for the holidays.

The official synopsis for the film, if you’ve managed to make it this long without seeing it, is as follows:

“When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother makes him sleep in the attic. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.”

FlixPatrol shows that several other holiday movie lovers are also holding on to that Christmas spirit.

The McAllister family certainly suffered quite a catastrophe during the holidays, and yet, the film is a comedy that ends up leaving viewers with a feel-good message by the end. Christmas isn’t about what’s under the tree; it’s made special by those who are around it.

Home Alone has spurred several movies within a franchise and was even the inspiration for a new film released on Disney Plus this year called Home Sweet Home Alone.

You can find the Home Alone franchise as well as Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus now.