A claustrophobic horror masterpiece claws it way to a new streaming home

One of the 2000s’ best horror films has found a new home for streaming, as the spooky month gains another juggernaut entry to re-experience.

British horror film The Descent stunned many in 2005 when it released, with the low-budget film grossing $57 million out of nowhere. The Neil Marshall directed hit film will now see a change of streaming homes, with Amazon Prime Video playing host to the claustrophobia thriller.

The Descent follows a group of six women on a spelunking adventure deep in the Appalachian mountains, and like most films set in the mountains, they’re doomed to some of the most horrifying fates imaginable. If you’re not a fan of closed spaces, avoid this film.

Previously only available to stream on Shudder in limited territories, The Descent has pulled a big swing with one of the industry’s biggest providers. Amazon has put a staggering amount of money into their streaming service, and acquisitions like The Descent further prove their interest in a strong back catalogue.

Fans of The Descent are more than happy to relive the traumatic film, which remains a stark memory for many 17 years after its release.

Curiously, the film’s original ending from its British editors was deemed too gloomy and too “hopeless” a finale to be sold to an American market. Thanks to this, there are two different edits available with the American version..

This set up a sequel, with The Descent: Part Two released in 2009, but without original director Neil Marshall. Part Two failed to get a widespread release in the United States, and as a result grossed just $7 million off a budget of $6.2 million.

Marshall spoke in 2021 of his interest in making a threequel, but little has been heard since of any continuation. For now, audiences will just need to be happy reliving his excellent first film on Amazon Prime Video.