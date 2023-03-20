A colossal sci-fi dud that tanked hard but couldn’t kill a franchise that refuses to die claims the throne on Netflix

It’s entirely within the realms of possibility to suggest that if it wasn’t for Vin Diesel owning the rights – along with his status as the figurehead of the studio’s most successful franchise of all-time – Universal would have pulled the plug on the Riddick universe a long time ago.

The gravel-throated action superstar delivered a charismatic breakout performance in David Twohy’s Pitch Black that showcased his leading man credentials, but bloated sequel The Chronicles of Riddick got everything all wrong. The opener worked so well because it was a B-tier hybrid of a cosmic creature feature and old school slasher, and reinventing the mythos as the basis for a sweeping Star Wars-esque space opera backfired spectacularly.

Not only is The Chronicles of Riddick the worst-reviewed piece of media the saga has ever put out there, but it lost an estimated $50 million after its theatrical run failed to recoup the $120 million budget. Going back to basics, Diesel and Twohy breathed new life into the titular antihero with the third installment, but it’s taken 10 years for fourth chapter Furya just to get a green light.

Props should go to Diesel for sticking with the character through thick and thin, even when the feeling hasn’t always been reciprocated. That being said, Netflix users have shown their support for the intergalactic adventure’s ongoing existence by launching The Chronicles of Riddick right onto the Top 10.

Per FlixPatrol, the unwieldy and interminably uninteresting sophomore outing is one of seventh top-viewed title among subscribers in the United States, good news for Diesel’s desire to keep the flame burning a little longer.