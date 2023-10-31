A cursed MCU movie that’s spent 4 years spinning in circles breaks the habit of a lifetime as claims it’s in ‘serious jeopardy’ get debunked

There are certain truths we’ve had to get used to as the MCU’s multiverse saga has unfolded. The Fantastic Four cast is going to take forever to be announced, every movie has to have at least three different release dates, and Blade is less of a project that’s definitely happening and more of a vague promise.

Four years and three months on from Mahershala Ali being announced as Marvel’s rebooted variant of the Daywalker, the studio’s planned relaunch of the iconic New Line trilogy starring Wesley Snipes has been struggling to climb its way out of development hell ever since. So when rumors circulated that it might be in “serious jeopardy” and be on the edge of simply being canceled, it didn’t seem all that far-fetched.

Photo via Marvel Studios

And yet, believe it or not, it looks like Blade is actually receiving some good news for once as further intel indicates we don’t have anything to fear. In response to claims that both Thunderbolts and Blade would be ditched by Marvel following the conclusion of the strikes, insider Daniel Richtman dismissed the talk as nonsense, debunking the rumor as “not true.”

After various creative overhauls, the last we heard Blade was all set to be directed by Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange and written by Michael Starrbury. Filming was due to kick off this spring, but naturally, that didn’t happen thanks to the strikes. At present, it’s still attached to its Sep. 6, 2024 release date, although if it made that it would be a miracle. Nonetheless, apparently, Blade will rise up out of its grave eventually, so we don’t need to be concerned it’s going to get staked before it can walk. Or ice-skate uphill, as the case may be.