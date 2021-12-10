A decade-old horror dud experiences a streaming resurgence

Hilary Swank may have two Academy Awards under her belt, more than proving herself as a top talent, but that doesn’t mean she’s above lending her undoubted skills to some amount of dreck.

Of course, nobody in the industry has a 100% success rate on either side of the camera, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who could even recall the events of 2011’s The Resident without having to look it up. And yet, the dismally disappointing horror thriller has become one of Hulu’s Top 10 most-watched titles this week, as per FlixPatrol.

Swank plays a newly-single doctor that moves into a spacious Brooklyn apartment, before a series of eerie and unexplained events lead her to believe that she’s not alone. Waking up to find disturbances she’s not responsible for, our intrepid heroine sets up a home security system to find out what’s really going on.

Perhaps the single most notable thing about The Resident is that it features the late, great Christopher Lee’s first appearance in a Hammer Films production since 1976’s To the Devil a Daughter, which is a neat fact but hardly a recommendation. A thriller that doesn’t thrill and a horror that doesn’t scare, it’s just kind of… there, but that clearly hasn’t put off Hulu subscribers in the slightest.