A dire disaster movie with a twist makes an unfortunately ill-timed streaming comeback

Floods, power cut, and devastation are currently being caused as we speak by Hurricane Ian, which recently made landfall on the Florida coast, so it’s either an unfortunately ill-timed coincidence or questionably morbid viewing habits that have seen 2018’s disaster movie The Hurricane Heist make a reappearance on the streaming ranks.

As per FlixPatrol, the widely-derided box office disappointment that failed to recoup its $35 million budget from theaters and was given a resounding thumbs down by both critics and audiences has become one of the most-watched titles on the iTunes global charts, just as a real-life disaster has been capturing headlines around the world.

via Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Directed by B-tier action stalwart and disgraced filmmaker Rob Cohen, the film attempts to put a fresh and uniquely inventive spin on the tropes of the genre, which should be made glaringly obvious by the title. With a raging storm descending upon a rural Alabama town, a team of mercenaries and thieves seek the ideal opportunity to heist the local treasury.

Of course, things go about as awry as you could imagine, but despite a couple of decently-staged set pieces and a cast who pitch their performances as being fully aware of the inherent silliness seeping out of every frame, The Hurricane Heist missed what should have been a slam dunk slab of self-aware and utterly preposterous tongue-in-cheek fun.

Art is imitating life this week in the world of on-demand, although we do have questions as to why The Hurricane Heist has opted to embark on an unexpected resurgence right at this moment in time.