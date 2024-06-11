John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Image via Prime Video
Category:
Movies
News

A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming

I guess one actor really is bigger than anything.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 09:03 am

There are movies that exist without a reason, or were made because a major Hollywood star wanted to do so. In the case of latest Prime Video’s release, both reasons apply.

Recommended Videos

The current top movie on Prime is Die Hart 2: Die Harter, according to FlixPatrol. And if you’re struggling to know who it is about and who stars in the main role, you’d better read the title again. Not only is that a cheap copy of Die Hard 2‘s title, but it’s also similar to many Kevin Hart’s jokes, who’s the main star of the show. Sadly, though, the comic wasn’t able to reach John McClane’s levels of action in his latest film.

With Die Hart 2: Die Harter taking the top spot, it means that one of this year best Amazon releases, The Idea of You, has been dethroned. Contrary to the current number one spot, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway’s flick is actually a really fun ride.

The Idea of You is engaging, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Although, in the end, how else would you expect it to turn out if you have so much charisma and chemistry packed in one movie thanks to the two leading stars? In our review, we gave it three and half stars.

We haven’t reviewed Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2: Die Harter (can I fit more “Harts” in one sentence?) yet, but looking at other opinions, it was a good call for our own sake. “Complete waste of time,” reads one Audience Review on Rotten Tomatoes, since it looks like not many critics bothered to give it a go as well. It has a 29% audience rating on the platform, and an awful 4.2 rating on IMDB.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Deadpool’ on Netflix? Where to stream ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’
Deadpool facing the camera, covering his mouth with his hands as if in shock
Deadpool facing the camera, covering his mouth with his hands as if in shock
Deadpool facing the camera, covering his mouth with his hands as if in shock
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Deadpool’ on Netflix? Where to stream ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ is set to star Thanos, Cruella, and a very steamy priest and I don’t even know if I can handle it
Cruella, Benoit Blanc, and Thanos from '101 Dalmatians', 'Glass Onion', and 'Avengers: Infinity War' all cropped together.
Cruella, Benoit Blanc, and Thanos from '101 Dalmatians', 'Glass Onion', and 'Avengers: Infinity War' all cropped together.
Cruella, Benoit Blanc, and Thanos from '101 Dalmatians', 'Glass Onion', and 'Avengers: Infinity War' all cropped together.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Knives Out 3’ is set to star Thanos, Cruella, and a very steamy priest and I don’t even know if I can handle it
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article A dire 2024 flop that didn’t even make back half its budget somehow reigns supreme on streaming
argylle
argylle
argylle
Category: News
News
Movies
Movies
A dire 2024 flop that didn’t even make back half its budget somehow reigns supreme on streaming
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Hugh Jackman in Real Steel
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Hugh Jackman movie that made ‘Deadpool 3’ possible is finally punching its way to glory as a surprise franchise looms
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Shark swims through the Sienne in Under Paris
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
An uninvited shark swims past robots and a fire-breathing reptilian to take a bite out of Netflix’s #1 spot
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Deadpool’ on Netflix? Where to stream ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’
Deadpool facing the camera, covering his mouth with his hands as if in shock
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Deadpool’ on Netflix? Where to stream ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ is set to star Thanos, Cruella, and a very steamy priest and I don’t even know if I can handle it
Cruella, Benoit Blanc, and Thanos from '101 Dalmatians', 'Glass Onion', and 'Avengers: Infinity War' all cropped together.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
‘Knives Out 3’ is set to star Thanos, Cruella, and a very steamy priest and I don’t even know if I can handle it
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article A dire 2024 flop that didn’t even make back half its budget somehow reigns supreme on streaming
argylle
Category: News
News
Movies
Movies
A dire 2024 flop that didn’t even make back half its budget somehow reigns supreme on streaming
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.