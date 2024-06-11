A dreadful action comedy that isn’t funny and should never have been made trumps a Nicholas Galitzine stunner on streaming

There are movies that exist without a reason, or were made because a major Hollywood star wanted to do so. In the case of latest Prime Video’s release, both reasons apply.

The current top movie on Prime is Die Hart 2: Die Harter, according to FlixPatrol. And if you’re struggling to know who it is about and who stars in the main role, you’d better read the title again. Not only is that a cheap copy of Die Hard 2‘s title, but it’s also similar to many Kevin Hart’s jokes, who’s the main star of the show. Sadly, though, the comic wasn’t able to reach John McClane’s levels of action in his latest film.

With Die Hart 2: Die Harter taking the top spot, it means that one of this year best Amazon releases, The Idea of You, has been dethroned. Contrary to the current number one spot, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway’s flick is actually a really fun ride.

The Idea of You is engaging, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Although, in the end, how else would you expect it to turn out if you have so much charisma and chemistry packed in one movie thanks to the two leading stars? In our review, we gave it three and half stars.

We haven’t reviewed Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2: Die Harter (can I fit more “Harts” in one sentence?) yet, but looking at other opinions, it was a good call for our own sake. “Complete waste of time,” reads one Audience Review on Rotten Tomatoes, since it looks like not many critics bothered to give it a go as well. It has a 29% audience rating on the platform, and an awful 4.2 rating on IMDB.

