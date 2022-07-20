A fan-favorite superhero trilogy is coming to Netflix

Netflix users in the US will finally be able to rewatch the original Spider-Man trilogy as a set date for the films to arrive on the streaming platform has been announced. This is good news for those who want to rewatch the original films after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Netflix posted the release date on Twitter. According to the tweet, the films will be coming to Netflix on August 1, 2022. The tweet received more than 80k likes and nearly 8k retweets.

He said our Spider-Man trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1! pic.twitter.com/EaRPNRp3uN — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

Fans in the US were excited as it allows them to rewatch the original Spider-Man films that they’ve long known and loved. Who doesn’t love the Tobey Maguire trilogy?

tobey maguire spider-man is the best spider-man. lmao. https://t.co/KjwSJytf34 — michelle anai (@999anai) July 20, 2022

LFG Tobey trilogy on Netflix https://t.co/FmEam7KU38 — Oscar (@CheggLLC) July 20, 2022

One asked Netflix if Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would also be released sometime soon, but it was not answered.

but where’s the amazing spider-man 2 starring andrew garfield, huh?? 🤨 https://t.co/tIyiwmXbvp — jade. (@mangoandjade) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Netflix users outside the US poked fun at the announcement. It turns out that some countries were able to watch either or both the main and the Garfield Spider-Man sequels on the streaming platform.

Pov:You live outside the US pic.twitter.com/Ju7A3E7n8e — Chris Williams (@Xristaras212) July 19, 2022

The original Spider-Man trilogy was first released in 2002 and ended in 2007. The films starred Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero after he got bitten by a radioactive spider. Maguire reprised his role as the Marvel superhero in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, cementing his character being canon in the MCU multiverse alongside Garfield.

The original Spider-Man trilogy will be on Netflix on August 1, 2022.