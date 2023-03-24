A genre-bending supernatural chiller that flew too far under the radar possesses the streaming Top 10

If you want to guarantee your atmospheric supernatural chiller that flew egregiously under the radar manages to find renewed success on streaming by cracking the Top 10 most-watched list on a major platform, then history has shown that you can’t go wrong with calling it The Inhabitant.

A demonically-tinged terror of the very same name became an under-the-radar Netflix sensation last year, and now it’s the turn of an American production to do repeat the trick. Per FlixPatrol, director Jerren Lauder’s critically-acclaimed tale of possession and perseverance in the face of ungodly evil has escaped the wrath of the devil himself to wind up as the fifth top-viewed feature on Hulu heading into the weekend.

via Steelyard Pictures

Even though it’s an established fact that reviews don’t mean a damn when it comes to convincing gorehounds to seek out their next fix, respective critical and audience approval ratings of 71 and 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes hint that the English-language The Inhabitant is more than deserving of your time; provided you’ve got the stones to handle it.

Odessa A’zion heads up the cast as Tara, a typical teenager who experiences a distant relationship with her parents. However, when a string of grisly axe murders occur right on her front door, our terrified protagonist begins to suffer from horrifying visions of evil entities, leading her to dive deep into her family history as her sanity becomes ever more fractured.

Inspired by the notorious tale of Lizzie Borden with an overtly spooky angle, The Inhabitant fully deserves to inhabit its current berth on-demand.