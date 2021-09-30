A Great Zac Efron Movie Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

While many of us are gearing up to watch nothing but horror movies until Halloween, some fans aren’t as much into the scare factor as others. When Netflix announced their Netflix and Chills lineup, it showcased some of the finest in scary movies and TV. While the network, and many others, are focusing on horror this month, they’re also bringing some lighthearted options for viewers.

One of those movies is the Zac Efron delight, Hairspray. That’s right—the phenomenal musical we all know and love will be available to stream on Netflix in days, and we can’t wait. Hairspray, the 2007 reboot, also stars Nicole Blonsky, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Brittany Snow, and Queen Latifah.

For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, the premise for the film is as follows:

In May of 1962, Baltimore teenager Tracy Turnblad prepares for school while displaying optimistic appreciation of her drab neighborhood in which she sees so much beauty “Good Morning Baltimore”. Tracy, who has a passion for dance and bouffant hairstyles, is something of a social outcast among her classmates, but her best friend Penny Pingleton shares Tracy’s obsession with the after-school dance program The Corny Collins Show.

Efron plays the role of Link Larkin with poise, talent, and a passion for the movie and all that it stands for. He dedicates his all to his characters in whatever role he plays, but it’s evident that he’s got a soft spot for musicals.

Of course, there are stories of triumph, friendship, romance, and many musical numbers within the movie, and this remake is undoubtedly one you’ll want to watch.

You can see Hairspray on Netflix this October.