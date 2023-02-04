A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming

No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.

As a general rule of thumb, audiences tend to be a lot more receptive to broad genre films than critics, which is understandable and completely expected when slow-burning terrors are geared specifically towards a certain demographic. And yet, at the time of writing, reviews for Roxanne Benjamin’s chiller are almost three times stronger than the user average on Rotten Tomatoes.

The aggregation site finds There’s Something Wrong with the Children holding a 62 percent critical score, compared to a paltry 24 percent from people who’ve seen the movie on their own time. That’s a turn-up for the books, but on the plus side, it hasn’t prevented the haunting psychological spooker from making an immediate splash on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, There’s Something Wrong with the Children hasn’t wasted any time in becoming one of the Top 10 most-watched features on Chili. As you can imagine, the plot is fairly self-explanatory, with a close-knit family unit beginning to suspect something sinister and supernatural is at play after their two kids begin behaving somewhat murderously after vanishing into the woods overnight.

It might not be for everyone, but it’s a win for all involved that viewers are checking it out regardless.