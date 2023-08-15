A junked Marvel star’s cry for a second chance might just have a happy ending thanks to ‘Doctor Strange 3’

For as many Marvel heroes who have made it into the MCU over the past 15 years, there are also countless characters that had their shot at the spotlight cruelly snatched away from them. One of the most notable, that many fans had completely forgotten about, was just restored to our memories by the star themselves who still misses their near-miss Marvel role. But, if the latest Doctor Strange 3 rumors are anything to go by, the door might not be fully closed just yet.

Alleged plot details have emerged concerning the plot of the Benedict Cumberbatch threequel, which has yet to be officially announced but is surely a given after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came in just shy of $1 billion at the global box office. As per The Cosmic Circus, Doctor Strange 3 is set to adapt the “Time Runs Out” arc from the comics that sees the multiverse come under threat — yes, that old chestnut. But, hey, speaking of chestnuts…

Image via Marvel Comics

The comic book plotline came at a point in continuity when the Avengers had fallen and a youthful version of the team, led by New Mutants member Sunspot, had taken on the mantle, doing their part to aid in preventing the multiverse from decaying. Among Sunspot’s Avengers roster were many characters either recently introduced the MCU or believed to be on their way soon, including Shang-Chi, Wiccan, Hulkling, Songbird, and the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

Actress Milana Vayntrub just got people talking about Freeform’s cancelled New Warriors TV series again by sharing some behind-the-scenes shots of herself as Doreen Green and admitting that she still thinks about her aborted character. While unsubstantiated rumors pointing to some source material that may or may not be adapted faithfully is hardly a personal phone call from Kevin Feige, it does serve as a reminder that there’s still endless potential for Squirrel Girl to show up in the MCU, despite the collapse of Marvel Television.