A laughably bad psychological thriller sets up shop on the Netflix charts

The adult-skewing psychological thriller is a subgenre that’s yielded plenty of classic movies over the years, and hopes were high going in that Dream House would end up becoming one of them. It had every chance of doing based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera.

Directed by six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz headed up the ensemble as a married couple who relocate from bustling New York to a picturesque New England town. However, as you may have guessed from the ironic title, their home is not a dream at all. In fact … it’s a nightmare!

A woman and her children had been murdered in the abode, leaving the husband as the prime suspect. Naomi Watts’ neighbor suspects there’s more going on than meets the eye, leading to Craig’s publisher Will Atenton attempting to piece together what really happened, and the results are almost hilariously terrible.

Sheridan tried to have his name taken off the film, which is completely understandable because Dream House sucks, and it sucks hard. Despite a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score and a reputation for being the cinematic equivalent of getting somebody else’s gum stuck in your hair, it’s nonetheless managed to crack the Netflix most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.