A new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie is in the works and its codename has been revealed

There is a new Ghostbusters film in the work and the writing team has now officially shared its codename.

The next Ghostbusters film is being called code name Firehouse and its story will take place in Manhatten, the home of the Ghostbusters.

This news was shared on the official Ghostbusters Twitter account in celebration of Ghostbusters day and comes from writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan who are currently in the writing process for the movie.

"The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That's where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE." –Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan

Codename Firehouse will continue on from the most recent Ghostbusters film Afterlife following the Spengler family. It would seem this isn’t the only new story in the plans for the franchise as Kenan says teased a ton more to be told.

“Between gaming, comics, television, and movies, we are going to tell the untold history of Ghostbusters while reaching into the future with characters you haven’t met from places you haven’t gone.”

This quote was backed up earlier in the evening when the team announced a plethora of other projects including the show’s return to comics, and an animated movie, and show.

"We're headed back to the office to do some writing." –Jason Reitman



Have a great night, everyone! — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

The news of this new live-action Ghostbusters movie concluded the writer’s announcements as they said that they would be headed back into the office to finish writing. Aside from its codename and some brief story notes, there was no information shared in regard to when fans will get to see this new film.

Given it is still currently in the writing phase, the codename Firehouse project isn’t likely to arrive anytime soon.