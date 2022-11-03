A new ‘Godzilla’ film is coming in 2023 and the date has been set

In celebration of ‘Godzilla Day’ Toho, the company behind the popular Japanese kaiju monster, announced a new Godzilla film that will be released very soon.

Godzilla‘s official Twitter account released a teaser image for the upcoming film. The post contained a black symbol, shaped like the letter ‘G’, and the date “11.3.23” (Nov. 11, 2023). More information was shared on the official Japanese Godzilla account. Takashi Yamazaki, known for his work in the live-action adaptation of Parasyte and Stand by Me Doraemon 2, will be directing the upcoming film.

The untitled Godzilla film will be the 30th live-action kaiju film Toho released. It’s currently unknown if it will follow the events of the previous live-action film, Shin Godzilla, released in 2016. Eiga.com reports that the film will take place in post-war Japan. However, no cast members have been announced.

Godzilla has been in existence since the 1950s and Toho has released over 32 films containing the popular giant lizard. The last Godzilla film Toho released was called Godzilla: The Planet Eater. The 2018 film was the final entry of a Godzilla trilogy, following the events from Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is currently in production. However, the film has not yet received an official title. At the moment, the sequel is simply called Origins, and it’s unknown if the film would be an origin story for the two kaiju monsters.

Toho’s untitled Godzilla film will be released on Nov. 3, 2023, celebrating Godzilla‘s 69th anniversary.