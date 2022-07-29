Watch: Shooting officially underway on ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel

For a massive production that’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and involve a cast and crew that numbers well into the hundreds, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is doing an excellent job of maintaining its air of mystery.

We know that Adam Wingard is returning to the director’s chair to become the first filmmaker to helm two installments in the MonsterVerse, and he’s reuniting with The Guest star Dan Stevens in the lead role. That’s pretty much everything we have to go on, besides a March 2024 release date.

We don’t know what the fifth chapter in the kaiju-driven series is about, who else will be joining Stevens in the ensemble, whether or not it’ll connect to the Apple TV show that recently recruited two generations of the Russell family to star, or even what the title of the epic blockbuster is going to be.

However, we can at least sleep easy knowing that cameras are officially rolling, thanks to a news report from Australian outlet 7NEWS.

Hollywood's love affair with the Gold Coast continues. Filming has begun in spectacular style for the latest instalment of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' franchise, the action taking place in the heart of the glitter strip. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @Amelia_Adam7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fiwjuti8XT — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 29, 2022

New Pair Of Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Posters Are A Thing Of Beauty 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

As expected, people will be running for their lives once again from a hulking beast that’ll be created by the effects wizards in post-production, but will it be Godzilla? Or Kong? Or another Titan entirely? Once again, nobody outside of the inner circle is able to answer these questions, but don’t be surprised if the first batch of set photos land online in the near future, which could in turn unveil some new cast members.