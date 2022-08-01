A working title for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ has surfaced

The working title for the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel has been revealed, probably hinting at the plot for the next Mosterverse film.

Twitter user @KDM shared a photo of the clapper board from the film’s production team on social media. The board contains the scene and take number, as well as tiny notes on how the scene was shot. Also on it is the word “Origins” on top of the film’s director and the cinematographer. According to the Twitter user, it is currently a working title and it is still unknown what the official name of the sequel would be, or if the film was the origin story of the two kaiju monsters.

It was announced back in March 2022 that Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was going to be shot in Queensland, Australia. The Australian government has invested AUD $16 million ($11.9 million) alongside the AUD $6.3 million ($4.7 million) set by the Queensland state government, and that production would employ over 500 people.

Recently, videos and photos of the film’s shooting on the Gold Coast circulated on social media. According to KDM, they hinted that the film was going to be set in “the streets of Rio de Janerio”.

Something is coming to town (Rio de Janeiro)… and it’s definitely NOT Santa… pic.twitter.com/weXXvgjctj — K-D-M (@KDM_Monsters) July 31, 2022

„Something“ is crossing the streets of Rio de Janeiro (filmed in Australia / Gold Coast). Stunt scenes… pic.twitter.com/ax2gNKZlcv — K-D-M (@KDM_Monsters) July 31, 2022

More set photos of the G & K sequel pic.twitter.com/Vehmgt9Du4 — K-D-M (@KDM_Monsters) July 31, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Legendary Pictures shot their Monsterverse films in Queensland. The sunshine state was home to other Monsterverse films such as Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and the first Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

So if you’re keen to see the film, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.