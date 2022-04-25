New Statue Draws Unwanted Comparisons to the ‘Terminator 2’ Villain

'Terminator' fans are loving that Oklahoma University's new statue of Baker Mayfield looks exactly like Robert Patrick's liquid metal T1000.

When Oklahoma University unveiled their shiny new stature of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield they probably weren’t expecting to be inundated with Terminator 2: Judgment Day memes. However, once people saw it, they couldn’t help but draw the obvious conclusion, as it’s a dead ringer for Robert Patrick’s morphing T1000 from James Cameron’s 1991 classic.

Check out the resemblance for yourself:

It’s pretty cool how Oklahoma chose to honor Baker Mayfield’s Heisman season with a statue of Robert Patrick, playing the role T-1000 in Terminator 2.



He almost got the job done as well but couldn’t quite seal it either. pic.twitter.com/vBFzIV6cZh — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) April 23, 2022

Patrick himself appears to be amused, simply saying “thoughts?” on his Twitter account:

Social media is having some fun with this, with many comparing images of the statue to the movie:

Without a doubt that's Robert Patrick. pic.twitter.com/5Q6IXFgGyY — David Corvus (@davidcorvus) April 23, 2022

The guy they hired to make the Baker Mayfield statue must have been a huge fan of Terminator… or we have confirmation that Mayfield himself is, in fact, a T-1000. Maybe this will help him during contract negotiations! pic.twitter.com/tpEodBDKSt — UnderCenter (@UnderCentershow) April 23, 2022

Sadly this statue may be the closest thing we get to a new Terminator for some time. The franchise’s last entry, 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, ended up as one of the biggest box office bombs of all time and lost an incredible $122 million for Paramount, Skydance Media, and 20th Century Fox.

All future Terminator projects were quickly shelved, meaning we will be facing an indefinite wait to see that familiar robotic exoskeleton clanking around on the big screen once more. But I wouldn’t count out the franchise for good. Among the (many) reasons Dark Fate flopped, the major culprit was the fact that the time-traveling story had tied itself in knots by the sixth movie, so perhaps a full reboot and remake of the original 1984 film would be a great way to go back to basics and reinvigorate Terminator?

Here’s hoping that there is an up-and-coming screenwriter out there with a killer update on Cameron’s robot assassin from the future concept that proves to be the catalyst the dormant franchise needs at the moment.