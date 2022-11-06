A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It doesn’t help that the anticipation has been rising for what feels like forever after the second installment was pushed back from its original April 2022 theatrical release to October, before being kicked all the way to June 2023 as the pandemic-induced domino effect continued moving the biggest blockbusters on the schedule further and further away.

Based on who swung by the opening chapter, we can infer that we’re going to be getting even more Spidey variants next time out. So far, the only names confirmed alongside Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales are Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew, while Japanese and Indian web-slingers Takuya Yamashiro and Pavitr Prabhakar are also widely expected to drop by.

However, a new report from The Cosmic Circus claims that a pair of top-tier Peter Parkers are on the cards to make their presence felt in Across the Spider-Verse, and one of them would be massive for obvious reasons. Per the site, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical Spider-Man and his PlayStation counterpart are being lined up for cameos.

While there’s no word on whether or not Tom Holland will voice the role or if it’ll just be a costume that makes it clear it’s the MCU’s wall-crawler, the actor has voiced his desires to get in on the animated franchise. Given his extensive history as a voice actor, though, it would be reasonable to expect Yuri Lowenthal to make the jump from consoles to the big screen.

It’s not confirmed at this stage, but it’d definitely be a major point of excitement for fans were Across the Spider-Verse to snag itself another pair of A-grade Spider-Men.