Spider-Man fans have a ton to look forward to as we gear up for the launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse later this year and though the film is animated, it seems there could be a live-action twist.

As shared by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, in a chat with Variety, there is a possibility of seeing Tom Holland, or either of the other two live-action Spider-Men Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in the upcoming animated film.

“All things are possible in the multiverse.” Via Variety

"All things are possible in the multiverse."



Phil Lord and Chris Miller talk about the potential of bringing Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire into the #SpiderVerse movies. "RIP my mentions!" https://t.co/GHaNQ8QAcm pic.twitter.com/70hriBNP6s — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2022

While this response by Miller doesn’t really give fans any indication that any of these Spider-Men will show up in Across the Spider-Verse, it certainly doesn’t rule it out.

Fans have been eager to see a live-action crossover with the animated Spider-Man universe since the first movie Into the Spider-Verse launched back in 2018. What further fueled the expectations was MCU lead Tom Holland saying that he wants to be a part of the Spider-verse movies. In an interview with SYFY, he shared his desire to crossover into the animated universe and revealed that he was even pitched the idea back on the set for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Love them [Spider-Verse movies] and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie [No Way Home] and no one has come back to me.” Via SYFY WIRE

Initially for the first Spider-Verse movie voice cameos were pitched for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield but Miller shared that Sony felt it was too soon to do this.

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Perhaps now would be the perfect time to capitalize given the overwhelming success No Way Home has tasted with its multiverse cameo madness, but fans will have to wait for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse debut this October 7 for concrete answers.