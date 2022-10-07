Superhero fans mourn the hotly-anticipated sequel that was supposed to hit theaters today

An Academy Award-winning superhero movie that is beloved by fans was supposed to have a sequel released Friday that sadly won’t be coming to theaters for several months from now. That isn’t stopping fans of the forthcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from mourning what could have been a delightfully superhero-filled weekend on the eve of Halloween.

Though Across The Spider-Verse was originally announced as coming out on Oct. 7, 2022, it has since gotten an updated release date of June 2, 2023. The threequel to the animated franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will cap off the trilogy when it releases to theaters on March 29, 2024.

The release date that wasn’t meant to be was not lost on Twitter users, including the DiscussingFilm account.

‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ was initially planned to release today. pic.twitter.com/GmRgKvCMHz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 7, 2022

“When you’re enjoying your day and then someone reminds you Across the Spider-Verse was meant to be released today,” one Twitter user wrote while sharing a solemn-looking Peter B. Parker from 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When you're enjoying your day and then someone reminds you Across the Spider-Verse was meant to be released today: pic.twitter.com/SCiDrYnguT — Spider-Man Shots 📸 (@SpiderManShots) October 7, 2022

One Twitter user saw the bright side of the situation, noting that Across the Spider-Verse‘s 2023 release will help that year be a tremendous turn around the sun for animation, with the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Elemental, and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem also being part of the 12-month lineup.

If the dates stand, we will be getting



– The Super Mario Bros Movie

– Elemental

– Nimona

– Across the Spider-verse

– Wish

– TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

– Migration



All in 2023. Shaping up to be an amazing year for animation. pic.twitter.com/H2JMLyIThe — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) October 7, 2022

Only a meme of a rageful Toby Maguire could summarize one movie fan’s frustration.

Happy Across the Spider-Verse day everyone!! pic.twitter.com/u72RikzJ1Z — Mild Entropy (@Mild_Entropy) October 7, 2022

Despite the horror chiller Smile currently dominating the box office, it was no grinning matter for one fan to have to endure that film rather than Across the Spider-Verse.

Me having to sit through Smile instead of Across the Spider-verse pic.twitter.com/swTWdMQivo — Goro Revjima🎂 (@ReverendClown) October 7, 2022

What could’ve been a normal Friday turned into an absolute L for one Twitter user.

Me remembering that Across the Spider-Verse was supposed to come out today… pic.twitter.com/Ya6wOwZPhB — Hub is a Deadly Neighborhood Menace (@HubSpiders3) October 7, 2022

Across the Spider-Verse will once again see Shameik Moore reprise his role as Miles Morales, as well as returning stars Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Another actor’s role that is sure to please fans is slated to be that of Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, who was teased in the first film. We’ll have to see how the multiverse shenanigans unfold when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters on June 2, 2023.