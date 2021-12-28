A pair of viral tweets hilariously sum up ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Having been delayed several times as a result of the pandemic and then sent back in front of cameras for sizeable batch of extensive reshoots, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t faced the easiest time in making it to the big screen.

Fortunately, the teaser trailer that played at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released online to drum up a little extra buzz and anticipation, which was definitely generated. Benedict Cumberbatch’s long-awaited solo sequel looks weird, wild, wonderful and truly bizarre, which is exactly what we were expecting.

Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps other than the jaw-dropping reveal of what looks to be Strange Supreme, but a pair of hilarious tweets have gone viral for pretty much summing up the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reality-bending blockbuster with minimal text.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) pic.twitter.com/5UB6JruNrM — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 27, 2021

'Doctor Strange 2' toy confirms wild comic book character's MCU debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Loki kicked the doors to the multiverse wide open, allowing Kang the Conqueror to step on through. It was almost entirely Sylvie’s fault, which makes Tom Hiddleston’s trickster an accomplice, before Wanda Maximoff mastering the Darkhold and embracing her destiny as Scarlet Witch has thrown another obstacle in the way.

Throw in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s entire plot, and it’s almost impressive how much information the tweets have conveyed with minimal effort.