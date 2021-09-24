A Panned Ryan Reynolds Film Is Finding New Life Thanks To Streaming

Ryan Reynold‘s flop The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has been resurrected with the help of streaming. The action movie, which stars Reynolds, Selma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson is a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard. A film about a skilled bodyguard named Michael Bryce (Reynolds) forced to protect Darius Kincaid — portrayed by Jackson — a hitman that has to testify at the International Court of Justice.

In the sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard follows Reynolds and Jackson as they reprise their roles Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid while trying to save Darius’s wife played by Selma Hayek.

The worldwide box office of the original film totaled $176.6 million while The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard ranked in less than double the amount with $69.8 million since its release back in June. But now due to streaming, the film has been receiving more attention. According to FlixPatrol, the film has hit the top 10 with streaming platforms Amazon, iTunes, and Google in various countries.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard ranked in Amazon’s top 10 in the United Kingdom, while for iTunes the film was number 9 in the United States and number 6 in the United Kingdom. As for Google, the movie ranked top 10 in various locations including the U.S, U.K, South Africa, and Korea.