A polarizing fantasy horror delayed for 2 years and dumped with zero fanfare that still holds a unique place in history rises up on streaming

If you examine its history from beginning to end, then you wouldn’t peg Dark Harvest as the sort of movie that would forever hold a unique place in the Hollywood history books, but the business has a funny way of delivering the unexpected.

The first feature film from Hard Candy and 30 Days of Night director David Slade since Black Mirror: Bandersnatch premiered on Netflix seven years ago, the literary adaptation was officially announced in September of 2019, before being placed into permanent turnaround the following year, which saw MGM step in to rescue it from the scrapheap.

Image via MGM

Initially set for a theatrical release in September 2021, it was pulled and rescheduled several times over before ultimately being handed off to Prime Video following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, which in turn makes it the final production to be distributed solely by the legendary studio following its takeover.

MGM may have been responsible for a litany of all-time classics, but Dark Harvest ain’t one of them. Loved and hated in equal measure, the tale of a local legend rising from a cornfield every year to terrorize the town’s youth has proven plenty polarizing already, although its proximity to Halloween has at least encouraged folks to give it a whirl.

Per FlixPatrol, Dark Harvest has appeared on its home platform’s global charts, and while there’s a distinct possibility nobody’s going to remember anything about it a month from now, the fact it finally made it to the screen at all is an achievement given all that it went through in order to get there.