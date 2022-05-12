A popular ‘Mortal Kombat’ character has been confirmed for the movie’s sequel

The Mortal Kombat reboot that was released in 2021 brought a ton of popular characters from the game series to the big screen, but one major name was missing. That man, Johnny Cage, is coming to the movie universe, but it isn’t clear how much.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Mortal Kombat 2 writer Jeremy Slater confirmed that fans will be seeing Cage in the movie, though his significance to the film isn’t yet determined.

“Johnny Cage is one of my favorite characters, and I think there’s definitely a promise with the way the first movie ends of seeing Cole being like, ‘Okay, my next stop is to go recruit Johnny.’ So I think if he wasn’t included in the sequel at all, it would feel very strange. It’s still a little bit up in the air how much he will be included, it’s one of the things we’re currently working on. But yeah, I love Johnny and I would love to really do the definitive version, if possible, and really take everything that’s fun about that character and bring that to live-action.”

In the concluding scenes of the 2021 Mortal Kombat film, fans got a glimpse of the character’s appearance, but this was the only mention of Cage in the film.

Cage had a much more significant appearance in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film where he was used as a comic relief character and quickly became one of the most memorable aspects of the original movie.

Right now there is no date for when Mortal Kombat 2 will premiere, but fans now have the appearance of Johnny Cage to look forward to.