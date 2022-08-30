A recent cult comedy classic has overthrown Ezra Miller on streaming

Comedy is undoubtedly one of the most profitable and attractive genres for movie-lovers around the world and for many is key to escaping our frightening reality. And, considering the ever-present controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, it was only a matter of time until their number one spot on streaming in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore would be overthrown. But which knight slayed the dragon? Well, that would be the comedy mega-hit Crazy Rich Asians.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the 2018 comedy-drama features a star-studded lineup — including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. The film revolves around professor Rachel Chu who, after traveling to meet her boyfriend Nick’s family, discovers that his family is ridiculously rich and attached to old money.

via Warner Bros. Pictures

Capitalizing on the dark humor and the cast’s irresistible charm, Chu’s comedy extravaganza blossomed to become a success critically, commercially, and culturally — and went on to gross a staggering $238 million on a budget of merely $30 million. Combined with its flattering Rotten Tomatoes score — which currently stands at a strong 91% — Crazy Rich Asians effortlessly took the comedy world by storm.

Considering its success years ago, it’s certainly no surprise that the film has stomped onto the streaming charts and knocked Miller off their pedestal. As per FlixPatrol, Crazy Rich Asians has jumped an astounding 200 places to lock the number one spot on HBO Max. And, with an upcoming sequel on the way, it definitely won’t be the last we hear of this hilarious film series.