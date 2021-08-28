A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.

Unfortunately, reviews for the pair of them haven’t been particularly great, with Vanquish holding a weak 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although SAS: Red Notice fared much better with a respectable 53%. Not to be confused with the upcoming Netflix vehicle starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the VOD actioner is based on the novel of the same name by Andy McNab.

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan stars as a former special forces operator taking his fiance from London to Paris for a surprise proposal, only for Rose’s team of elite and heavily armed mercenaries to seize control of their train in the middle of the Channel Tunnel, where they hold the passengers hostage and threaten to expose a government conspiracy unless their demands are met.

The execution is about as formulaic as you’d expect from the setup, but SAS: Red Notice does feature an impressive ensemble that sees Andy Serkis, Tom Wilkinson, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen and The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper drop by at various points. It’s perfectly acceptable B-tier entertainment, which probably explains why the movie has rocketed up to third place on Netflix’s most-watched list.