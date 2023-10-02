A sadistic erotic slasher sued by its star for ruining their career after imploding at the box office roots out a serial killer on streaming

Any movie being named as a “career-killer” often has an air of hyperbole to it, but seeing as star Paz de la Huerta literally filed a $55 million lawsuit for that very reason following the release of Nurse 3D, it’s an entirely accurate summation in this instance.

A nightmarish production from start to finish, a revolving door of cast members came and went before cameras even started rolling in October 2011, but it wouldn’t be until February 2014 that Doug Aarniokoski’s erotically-charged and blood-soaked serial killer slasher would make it to theaters, where it crumbled into box office dust after netting just over $80,000 domestically on a $10 million budget.

Even before de la Huerta sought legal action, she’d already had a dicey experience after being hit by an ambulance on set during a stunt gone awry, leading to a workers’ compensation payout. However, upon discovering her voice had been heavily dubbed over by another actress in post-production, a full-blown multi-million dollar action was filed.

Seeking damages for the way Nurse “destroyed her acting career” and saw her struggle to secure acting jobs in the aftermath, the star of the show was ultimately unsuccessful in her attempt to be compensated. She has racked up plenty of film and television credits in the decade since, though, even if it’s the one she’d rather not recall that’s been tearing it up on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, the story of a young nurse suspecting her uninhibited colleague has been murdering a string of unfaithful men has rocketed up the Starz rankings, even if it’s a movie its leading lady would much rather forget after trying and failing to take it all the way through the legal system and to the cleaners.