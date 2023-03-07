A ‘Scream VI’ character going shirtless in the movie is apparently just what ticket sales needed

We’re officially only three days away from the much-anticipated slasher extravaganza, Scream VI, releasing in theaters. In recent weeks, the media marketing campaign for the franchise’s sixth installment has been exceptionally massive with tickets selling like hotcakes as the film heads toward a monumental weekend opening. While the sinister antics from Ghostface as the driving force behind the franchise’s enduring popularity, it’s now become evident that a particular character going shirtless in the movie is doing more for ticket sales than the promise of blood and gore.

The character in question would be Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), who first premiered in the long-standing horror franchise in 2022’s Scream as the nephew of fan-favorite character Randy Meeks. In the series’ fifth installment, Chad and his twin sister, Mindy, are two of the franchise’s newest characters who are specifically targeted by Ghostface. Luckily for fans, however, Chad and Mindy both survive Ghostface’s murder spree and are now set to return in the sixth movie — where Chad will apparently receive a shirtless scene.

As per the tweet above, Gooding confirmed the scene during an appearance on The Daily Show, leading a large portion of fans to go completely wild. It provided inspiration for them all to embark on a race to purchase tickets ahead of the film’s premiere this week.

With all of the excitement absolutely rampant online, it’s fair to say that a healthy amount of ticket sales will continue to skyrocket just hours leading up to the movie’s long-awaited premiere. Who knows? Maybe Chad will return for the seventh entry and show more skin.

Scream VI slashes its way into theaters this Friday, March 10.