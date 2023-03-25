A sexually-charged slice of history sheds its inhibitions to seize power on Netflix

A 25 year-old historical biopic based on a non-fiction book that flopped at the box office first time around and scored solid-but-unspectacular reviews winding up as one of the most-watched movies on the market-leading streaming service a quarter of a century later sounds unexpected, but it’s easy to figure out why Dangerous Beauty has suddenly become so popular.

The evidence has repeatedly shown that any film or television project burdened with even the slightest hint of eroticism is virtually guaranteed to surge in popularity once it hits Netflix, and that ranges from in-house exclusives to established favorites, as well as a couple of deep cuts that more than likely only made a splash due to their salacious nature.

via Warner Bros.

True to form, then, FlixPatrol has outed Dangerous Beauty as one of the platform’s Top 10 hits in multiple countries dotted around the globe, with the saucy retelling diving into Veronica Franco’s rise from 16th Century courtesan to local hero, who eventually ended up being investigated by the church on accusations of witchcraft.

A fascinating story – albeit one that features plenty of exposed flesh – Catherine McCormack’s Veronica is in love with Rufus Sewell’s aristocrat, but her low social standing makes their desires impossible. At least, until her mother teaches her in the ways of exotic companionship, leading to a climb up the hierarchical ladder that brings her directly into the orbit of Venice’s most rich and powerful men.

Using her newfound popularity as a means to seize control of the destiny she’d always dreamed of, Dangerous Beauty is much more than just a titillating time capsule, even if you’ve got to assume it’s at least partly responsible for its Netflix ascension.