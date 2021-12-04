A shark attack sequel is swimming up the Netflix charts

The humble shark attack thriller has become one of the most popular subgenres in Hollywood ever since Steven Spielberg’s Jaws convinced an entire generation not to go back in the water over 45 years ago.

For whatever reason, the primal fears that come with watching a cast of characters being slowly whittled down in number by an oceanic predator has proven to be hugely fertile ground on both a creative and commercial level, and we’ve seen everything from the ludicrous low budget horror Sharks of the Corn to Jason Statham’s $150 million blockbuster The Meg take a bite out of the core concept.

Very rarely do they launch franchises, though, with Johannes Roberts’ 47 Meters Down one of the few brands outside of Jaws to get further installments. After the opener racked up $62 million at the box office on a budget of around $5 million, you can understand why 47 Meters Down: Uncaged was given the green light.

The plot follows four young divers who uncover the sunken ruins of a Mayan city, which also happens to be the hunting ground of a great white. Trapped in the labyrinth and seeking a way out, there’s danger lurking around every corner. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged drew mediocre reviews and made middling money, but that hasn’t stopped it from swimming onto the Netflix most-watched list as per FlixPatrol, where it’s risen 22 places since yesterday.