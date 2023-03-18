A shock and awe heist thriller hunts down the score of a lifetime on Netflix’s global Top 10

Any kind of thriller is an easy sell to the streaming masses, and while Netflix’s viewership charts have been swamped with serial killer content recently, subscribers have decided to take a break from murder and mayhem to focus on a good old-fashioned heist story instead, with Kuttey the latest beneficiary of the crime caper’s ongoing popularity.

Per FlixPatrol, the Hindi actioner has has become a Top 10 hit in 23 countries around the world, and it’s making up some serious ground on the rest of the platform’s biggest hits. Currently ranked as the sixth most-watched feature around the world, it isn’t hard to imagine the cops-and-criminals story edging even higher up the list as the weekend continues.

via Yash Raj Films

Set in and around the outskirts of Mumbai, the criss-crossing tale finds three gangs completely unaware of each other all setting their sights on the exact same score. There’s a van carrying a hefty bounty of cash to its intended destination, but with a trio of rival outfits all making eyes at a similar outcome, the bullets and betrayals don’t take long to start flying.

Released theatrically on home shores earlier this year, Kuttey has wound up as just the latest foreign-language thriller to challenge the Hollywood heavy hitters for supremacy in the upper echelons of the Netflix Top 10. That just goes to show that star power is often no substitute for stellar storytelling and an intriguing conceit, and while a relatively straightforward story of armed robbery is hardly groundbreaking or trailblazing, it’s always been one of cinema’s easiest subgenres for an audience to lose itself in.