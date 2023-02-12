A spine-chilling horror soaked in generational satanic panic searches for answers on streaming

There aren’t many things atmospheric supernatural chillers love more than a mysterious and dark backstory that demands to be uncovered, and last year’s under-the-radar nightmare Leave has a doozy of a central concept.

Alicia von Rittberg heads up the ensemble as Hunter White, who wants nothing more than to discover who she really is and where she came from. The only problem, which is admittedly quite a major one, is that she was left abandoned in a cemetery in the United States 20 years previously, wrapped in a blanket covered in satanic symbols.

via SF Studios

In an attempt to trace her roots, our intrepid protagonist ends up heading to Norway in an effort to join the dots. As you’d expect given the circumstances surrounding her initial isolation, it doesn’t take too long for specters, spirits, and evil entities to begin underlining why some questions are much better off left unanswered.

Produced by Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola, Leave didn’t exactly set the world on fire in the aftermath of its release. It’s a familiar tale that’s been told many times before and in significantly better movies, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of on-demand gorehounds from tracking it down.

Per FlixPatrol, Leave has been welcomed in with open arms to the Rakuten global rankings, even if it doesn’t boast a lot of high points capable of drawing in a wider audience than the hardcore horror fanatics desperate to devour as much spooky content as humanly – or inhumanly – possible.