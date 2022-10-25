A stress-inducing psychological horror that was tragically overlooked is earning its rightful praise

At some point in the future, horror fanatics will look back and shower praise upon an overlooked psychological horror that juxtaposed pure emotion with unwavering stress to deliver an unforgettable genre experience. This is essentially The Night House in a nutshell, and today is the day that the David Bruckner vehicle finally earns the praise that it rightfully deserves.

Starring The Prestige‘s Rebecca Hall, the emotionally-charged horror feature centers around a widow who uncovers a series of terrifying truths about her recently deceased husband and the house they shared together. And while the movie did receive an abundance of positive reviews from critics, a large portion of genre diehards on Reddit are convinced that the horror was tragically overlooked and deserving of stronger praise. The conversation initially started with user u/ChefRamesses, who praised the movie’s twisted “perspective” and argued that it warrants more than one watch at a time.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Redditors agreed with OP’s immovable stance, with many fellow users drawing support for one of the most underrated horror movies of the last decade. One user even pointed out affirmation for Rebecca Hall, who perfectly conveys an emotional message through cinematic horror.

Another user, in the vein of many folks glossing over the movie’s credibility, insisted that the project was nothing short of mediocre as a whole.

On the other hand, a collection of other Redditors shed light on the movie’s general allure and expressed that it is one of horror’s absolute best.

Unfortunately for The Night House, its release came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the box office was subsequently at an all-time low. Nevertheless, the movie has maintained its reputation as a sleeper hit that is still championed by the horror-loving masses even to this day.