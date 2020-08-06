A Surprising Sylvester Stallone Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix

It’s been a very long and painful road to release for animated film Animal Crackers, but it’s finally seeing some success as it’s currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Specifically, it sits in the number 7 spot on the Top 10 most-watched list. And for a low profile children’s flick that arrived without much buzz, the fact that it’s even on the chart at all is impressive.

Featuring the vocal talents of John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen and Sylvester Stallone, Animal Crackers follows the members of a travelling circus and has actually been around since 2017. However, due to what can only be described as a series of tough breaks, it never managed to secure a theatrical release in North America. And that’s despite the excellent cast. Not to mention that the film itself isn’t that bad, either, as its Rotten Tomatoes score of 60% will tell you.

Indeed, if you’ve been on Netflix regularly over the past few weeks, you’ll know that Animal Crackers has been floating around the Top 10 most-watched movies chart almost ever since its debut on the service on July 24th. But why is this surprising film garnering so much attention and bringing in such a substantial amount of viewers?

Well, as always when it comes to Netflix’s Top 10 lists, that’s not an easy question to answer. It’s understandable that during its first few days on the platform, it might’ve been pretty popular being a new release and all. But again, it dropped on July 24th, so what it’s still doing sitting on the chart is anyone’s guess.

It’s not like it’s a very buzzy film, either. True, the voice cast is impressive and there’s been a bit of chatter about it online given its rocky road to release, but it’s certainly surprising to see it still being so popular with Netflix subscribers that it’s currently occupying the number 7 spot on the Top 10.

Whatever the case may be behind its continued popularity, if you want to see Sylvester Stallone in a bit of a different role, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, be sure to check out Animal Crackers on Netflix.