Home / movies

A taboo-tackling erotic drama that’s more sleazy than sensual disrupts the streaming status quo

Appassionata-1974
via Cobra Media

Trying to gauge which movies will rise from the ashes to unexpectedly gain a new lease of life on streaming is about as close to impossible as a task can be, but if we take a quick glance at recent developments – coupled with the shocking surge of 1974 Italian drama Appassionata – then we can infer without a shadow of a doubt that sex will always sell to subscribers of any platform.

In the space of less than a week, Netflix’s steamy series Sex/Life returned with a bang to become one of the platform’s biggest hits, while Lifetime’s The Client List also put in a strong showing, no doubt due to its salacious inspirations. Genuine softcore pornography has even managed to make a splash, so we shouldn’t really be all that surprised that director Gianluigi Calderone’s descent into borderline exploitative territory has become the latest titillating tale to seize attention.

Appassionata-1974
via Cobra Media

Per FlixPatrol, Appassionata has shed its inhibitions to wind up as one of the most-watched films on ad-supported platform Freevee, although those heading in for the sole purpose of simply seeing some skin may left more than a touch disconcerted by what they end up getting instead, even if there is plenty of flesh on display.

The story finds two teenage schoolgirls caught in a bizarre and ultimately unsettling quadrangle, with one aiming to seduce the father of the other, all while the middle-aged patriarch debates whether or not to institutionalize his mentally ill wife, without even mentioning the skin-crawling Oedipal fascination his own daughter holds. 1970s European cinema was a strange place to undersell it dramatically, but who knew streaming crowds were such connoisseurs of the niche movement?