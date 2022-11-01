A third ‘Black Panther’ film is not yet a done deal

It’s almost hard to believe, but we’re now less than two weeks out from the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered last week in LA with all the expected glitz and aplomb.

With the hype around the upcoming return to Wakanda being positively palpable, naturally, it’s got people wondering whether or not there’s a threequel on the cards in the MCU’s future. The short answer is, not just yet.

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s producer Nate Moore said that he and director Ryan Coogler have had a few early conversations about what a third Black Panther film could look like, they’re waiting to see how the upcoming sequel is received by the masses. He told Collider:

We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.

Effectively, Moore and Coogler are waiting to see how audiences around the world respond to the film and probably how the film performs at the box office before they next sit down with the bigwigs over at Marvel and Disney to discuss the potential to bring Marvel fan’s focus back to Wakanda in a third installment.

Based on all of the trailers we’ve seen so far for the upcoming film, we know that someone will be stepping in to fill Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa’s shoes as the defender of Wakanda, so undoubtedly fan response to this will likely be a key factor in how the decision makers proceed.

Fans seem to think they have already worked out who the new Black Panther is, but we’ll have to wait and see them in action before we know for sure, at which point we’ll undoubtedly begin to make our minds up.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will claw its way onto cinema screens at long last on Nov. 11, 2022.