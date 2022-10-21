We’ve got our first major clue as to who Wakanda’s new hero is in new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ TV spot

We’re around a month away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the meantime, we continue to rack our brains and debate on the identity of who will fill T’Challa’s, and Chadwick Boseman’s enormous shoes in the mantle of Black Panther.

As it happens, a fresh TV spot for the film may have given us a big, juicy hint as to who that may be.

LONG LIVE WAKANDA.



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/LvHfFzQ8U1 pic.twitter.com/uBoQVdukNu — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) October 21, 2022

The teaser was a nice little mix of old and new shots, for everyone to chew on, but what we would like to turn your attention to is an action shot right at the end, where our currently unidentified Black Panther hurtles through the sky with their fists out.

Image via Marvel Studios

While the still hardly removes the mask from Wakanda’s new protector, it’s definitely reminiscent of a battle stance we’ve seen from a certain little sister of T’Challa’s played by Letitia Wright whose name rhymes with Shuri. Wait…

Image via Marvel Studios

Perhaps it’s a misdirect, perhaps we’ve got our tinfoil hats strapped on a little too tight, but in any case, Twitter is certainly convinced by this point that the identity of the new Black Panther is all but locked in. No one’s even speculating anymore.

For real, lock it in – it’s Shuri. Prove the internet wrong, we dare you.

At least Marvel is making a little bit more of an effort to conceal their big reveal, which can’t really be said of DC who have pretty much spilled the entire can of beans in regards to the big moment in Black Adam’s post credits, which is out today.

Whoever the new Black Panther ends up being (Shuri), we don’t have long to wait to find out, seeing as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will answer all of our questions when it hits cinema screens on Nov 11, 2022.