A universally-beloved cult classic still causing unfathomable fury for the sole reason it didn’t get a sequel

When it comes to naming the cultiest cult classics of the 21st Century, no conversation is complete until Pete Travis’ Dredd makes at least one appearance.

Even though it’s been 11 years since the acclaimed reinvention of the 2000AD icon bombed at the box office before eventually turning a profit on home video, it’s still making people irrationally angry. Why? For the sole reason that it didn’t get a sequel, which is something that not even Karl Urban can will into existence no matter how he tries.

Image via Lionsgate

Looking at how terrible Sylvester Stallone’s stab at adapting the source material was, coupled with Dredd failing to start a franchise and episodic overhaul Mega-City One remaining mired firmly in the deepest reaches of development hell, maybe the property is simply cursed.

Of course, that’s something die-hard fans of the source material simply won’t stand for, even if a Reddit thread making the rounds has outlined Dredd‘s oxymoronic position as an almost universally-beloved actioner that still generates sadness and rage in equal measure for existing solely as a one-and-done effort.

The most likely chance of seeing the helmeted antihero back on the screen is via a reboot, but even then, there don’t seem to be any parties actively interested in making it happen. Until then, Dredd is going to have to endure as a widely-adored shoot ’em up of the highest order that’s always going to be viewed as the one that got away.

On the plus side, it’s about as re-watchable as it gets, so maybe it’s time to revisit one of the greatest-ever acting performances made by a chin.