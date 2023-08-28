‘Absolutely fair take based on what version you saw’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director continues tackling the trolls with nothing but grace and dignity

The simplest solution for David Ayer to avoid getting dragged into yet another debate over whether or not the world really needs to see his cut of Suicide Squad would be for the filmmaker to block out the negativity entirely, because there seems to be a lot more people out there awaiting the mythical version than denigrating it.

Of course, there’s always going to be a vocal minority who fall into the latter camp, and they’ve made a regular habit of appearing on the End of Watch and Fury director’s social media accounts to continue questioning why he continues to tout an unreleased version of a commercially successful but critically-panned comic book adaptation that released seven summers ago and hasn’t been usurped as the DCEU’s worst-reviewed installment.

It would be easy for Ayer to ignore them completely and continue espousing his thoughts on just why he needs the catharsis of Suicide Squad‘s initial edition being made available for public consumption, but on the other hand he should definitely be commended for repeatedly killing the naysayers with kindness, something he’s been displaying again for not even the first time this past weekend.

Absolutely fair take based on what version you saw released.



I’m not asking for your compassion or respect.



I will say the film I actually made is wildly different. Unimaginably different.



And I’ll add if you knew me personally, you would discover we have much more common… https://t.co/t3J9dAjRfj — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 27, 2023

Blocking out the noise would definitely be a lot easier, but it’s obvious that Ayer is so passionate about the ins, outs, ifs, buts, and maybes of Suicide Squad being wrenched from his grasp and butchered into something he never wanted it to be that he’s keen to tackle questions covering all ends of the spectrum, ranging from unbridled positivity to outright bile.

Fair play to him, then, although it remains to be seen if he’ll get his wish of having the Ayer Cut made real, but you wouldn’t bet against it seeing as the Snyder Cut of Justice League proved to be a sensation for Warner Bros. both on streaming and on home video.