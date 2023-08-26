‘It was more than recut. It was tortured’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director engages with the trolls and does his best to kill them with kindness

There aren’t many fandoms divided quite like the denizens of the DCU, and the ongoing saga of David Ayer‘s original cut of Suicide Squad neatly distills the issue down to its essence.

On one hand, the filmmaker himself and a huge section of franchise fanatics refuse to give up on the prospect of restoring his initial vision for the maligned blockbuster and having it released into the world for all to see, with history very much on their side after Zack Snyder’s Justice League became a substantial hit after making the transition from pipedream to product.

Image via Warner Bros.

On the other, though, are the folks who continually trash the writer and director for continuing to cling onto an alternate cut for a box office smash hit that released seven years ago, albeit one that seized the unwanted mantle of the DCU’s worst-reviewed installment ever and has refused to let go ever since.

Needless to say, one of the main reasons why Ayer won’t abandon hope is because he was stung so deeply by what happened to the film, something he outlined to one of the trolls who infiltrated his timeline begging him to give up.

It’s my life. It hurts deeply. I made an incredible movie. It’s f*cking incredible. It was more than recut. It was tortured. It was re-engineered. And what was released caused such incredible acrimony that here we are today and the negativity continues.



Your posts are proof of… https://t.co/UhdKPEYb7M — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 25, 2023

Not only that, but he then attempted to kill them with nothing but kindness, taking an unreasonably sympathetic approach considering he was dealing with somebody who went out of their way to sh*t on his dream of making his iteration of Suicide Squad a reality.

I respect your opinion. Fully.



I’m just unclear why this is so personal to you.



If I’ve ever wronged you I apologize. Sending peace.



🫶🏼 https://t.co/LHFkPsaQY3 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 25, 2023

The chances remain 50/50 with the ball firmly in James Gunn’s court, but you can guarantee Ayer won’t be resting on his laurels until it happens for real.