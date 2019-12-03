Ace Ventura 3 Will Reportedly See Ace Trying To Save A Rare Lion

We learned yesterday that Morgan Creek Productions and Warner Bros. are apparently in the early stages of development on Ace Ventura 3. Not only that, but the same sources that told us that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that a Scream reboot was in development, both of which we now know to be true, say that Jim Carrey is reportedly interested in reprising his breakout role.

Of course, the project is still only in its infancy and Carrey isn’t locked in just yet, but we’ve now received an update on the film, with our sources giving us a brief overview of the plot. At least, as it stands at the moment. Things can always change as the movie continues to take shape, but right now, it’ll apparently see Ace being called out of retirement to save a rare lion.

That’s all the information we have, but it sounds like the script has been inspired by the real-life case of Cecil the Lion, who was killed by American dentist Walter Palmer in 2015. The incident caused an enormous international uproar, but hopefully, in this upcoming sequel, their Cecil equivalent gets a happy ending.

While the brief premise we have sounds fine enough, I do have to ask: does anyone really want Ace Ventura back? Don’t get me wrong, I loved the first two films as an impressionable 10-year-old, but revisiting them is not a particularly fun experience. The first one is outright transphobic and the second Africa-set installment was described by Time Magazine as “blithely, ceaselessly racist.” But hey, this could be just the right time for a redemption arc for the franchise. Why not introduce us to an older, wiser Ace Ventura who’s made mistakes in the past and is trying to atone for what he’s done?

Given that only 90s kids really care about Ace Ventura, they should aim the film at an audience in their late 30s and early 40s and give us a gritty emotional drama about a man who once was considered cool, but who was disowned by society and gradually forgotten. Naturally, though, he should still talk out of his butt when the occasion demands it.

Whatever the case, I can guarantee that Ace Ventura 3 will be better than 2007’s totally memory-holed Ace Ventura, Jr.: Pet Detective – don’t click this link if you value your sanity.