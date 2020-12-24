Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Reportedly Reuniting For New Netflix Comedy

Adam Sandler is on a roll at the moment. His Netflix films remain hugely successful and he’s reportedly on the cusp of a further deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a new series of projects with the streaming giant. He’s also silenced his critics by starring in the amazing Uncut Gems, one of the periodic prestige films that he does to remind people he can actually act.

Now, it’s being rumored that one of his upcoming efforts will reunite him with his most iconic co-star. Famed leaker Daniel Richtman has shared that Sandler and Drew Barrymore are teaming up once more for a new Netflix Original comedy. This will be his fourth collaboration with the actress, after the pair appeared opposite one another in The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

To those who keep an eye on the Sandler rumor mill, this won’t exactly come as a huge surprise. After all, the duo teased a new project together at the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time virtual event, where they talked about how much they loved collaborating, though agreed that 2020 had “sucked.” But Sandler saw a silver lining, saying:

“Yeah, that’s true, but also it’s a new decade, so we get to make another movie together.”

Their first team-up, The Wedding Singer, is fairly highly regarded amongst the actor’s comedies and 50 First Dates at least has a fun core concept (which the pair recently revisited on The Drew Barrymore Show). But the less said about 2014’s Blended the better, which felt like an excuse for Sandler and his buddies to hang out at the Sun City resort in South Africa. Whatever your opinion of his output, his recent films have at least felt like he’s putting some effort into them.

Unfortunately, Richtman doesn’t offer up any further details on what shape this project may take, but let’s hope the new Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore collab brings the goods.