Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Tease Making Another Movie Together

Being an Adam Sandler fan must be pretty sweet. Studios seem eager to throw money at every idea he proposes and he consistently appears in two or three films a year. The comedian is also famous for his large stable of regular co-stars and friends, often sharing a screen with the likes of David Spade, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Jon Lovitz. But perhaps his most famous co-star is Drew Barrymore, who featured opposite Sandler in The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

The pair accepted the Dynamic Duo award during the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time virtual event, in which the network celebrated some of the most iconic moments that have taken place during MTV’s existence. Sandler and Barrymore appeared together via video link, with the latter saying how much fun it was to make a film with her co-star in every one of the last three decades.

Sandler replied by saying: “Drew, it’s 2020. So you know what that means?” Barrymore responded that it means “everything sucks.” But then the Happy Gilmore star said the following:

“Yeah, that’s true, but also it’s a new decade, so we get to make another movie together.”

Sandler and Barrymore went on to note that they should wait until they have an amazing idea for a flick, and that they have nearly an entire decade to work out what that is. The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates are definitely above average films as far as their collaborations go, but let’s hope that they can improve on the mind-blowingly terrible Blended.

In any case, whenever this new project surfaces, it’ll almost certainly be on Netflix. Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions have had a long and lucrative relationship with the streaming giant, with their four-movie deal in 2014 proving a great moneymaker for both parties and his films regularly topping the charts. Proof of this was a new partnership announced in January 2020, which secures a further four projects for a whopping $275 million.

Critics might turn their noses up at Adam Sandler‘s comedic fare, but audiences are obviously still hungry for it.