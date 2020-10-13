Adam Sandler Currently Has 11 Movies On Netflix

Hubie Halloween continues to reign supreme as the single most popular movie on Netflix around the world, once again reaffirming Adam Sandler‘s reputation as the crown jewel in the streaming service’s crown. Almost everything the actor touches turns to gold for Netflix, with subscribers spending billions of hours watching Happy Madison Productions content in what’s the closest thing to a guaranteed hit as you can get in today’s extra competitive market where viewership preferences change on a dime.

It’s little wonder that the company are keen to extend a working relationship that’s proved to be hugely beneficial for both parties so far, and you get the distinct impression that if Sander was to drag his heels then almost every other streaming service would be putting together a hugely lucrative package to try and lure him away from Netflix.

There are currently no less than eleven Adam Sandler movies to be found among the content library, and they cover almost every aspect of the 54 year-old’s divisive career from the lowbrow comedies that built his reputation to the more dramatic efforts that reveal an infuriatingly talented actor that we don’t see often enough, via his long-awaited return to standup comedy, and you can check out the full list below.

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Hubie Halloween

Mr. Deeds

Murder Mystery

Sandy Wexler

The Do-Over

The Meyorowitz Stories

The Ridiculous 6

The Week Of

Uncut Gems

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

The success of Hubie Halloween means that we surely can’t be too far away from hearing about the next Adam Sandler effort to enter production at Netflix, and maybe he’ll surprise us all by announcing a prestige drama or an awards-baiting miniseries. However, it seems a whole lot more likely we’ll be hearing about his next inoffensive and disposable comedy effort with his regular troupe of collaborators instead.