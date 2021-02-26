Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing 2 New Sports Comedies

Adam Sandler is a famed for being a massive sports fan, and there were even rumors making the rounds that he hired people to work on the set of Grown Ups 2 specifically so that they could wheel a widescreen TV and satellite dish around so that he was never too far from the action during his downtime.

The actor’s passion for the sporting world has been incorporated into his filmography on many occasions, too. He tackled golf in Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and The Longest Yard revolved around football, and his title character in Mr. Deeds ended up purchasing the New York Jets. Even when he’s not involved on camera, Happy Madison Productions have also been responsible for baseball comedy The Benchwarmers and Kevin James’ MMA vehicle Here Comes the Boom.

In fact, Sandler’s next Netflix exclusive Hustle sees him as a former recruiter for the NBA who travels to China in an effort to discover basketball’s next big thing. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 54 year-old is developing two new sports comedies, presumably for the streaming service, though the tipster doesn’t offer any indication of what they could be.

Of course, all of Adam Sandler‘s movies tend to feature at least a handful of sports references and/or cameos, even his more dramatic efforts like Uncut Gems, in which NBA legend Kevin Garnett played himself in a major supporting role, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to venture into that sort of territory once more. He’s been teasing a second Happy Gilmore as the fan favorite experiences a surge in popularity to coincide with its 25th anniversary, but then again, he’s never really been a sequel kind of guy, so he could be planning something else entirely.