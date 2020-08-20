Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing Original Superhero Movie For Netflix

Netflix have been churning out a solid string of superhero stories recently, with both The Old Guard and Project Power drawing huge viewership numbers and no shortage of online buzz. People have been claiming that the genre has been on the verge of saturation point for well over a decade now, but based on the continued popularity and big box office numbers, it doesn’t feel like the bubble is anywhere close to bursting.

As the single most lucrative genre in the business, almost everyone wants to get in on a piece of the superhero action, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Netflix were working on an Extraction sequel and that they’re developing a Witcher prequel, both of which were correct – that the streaming service’s golden boy Adam Sandler will reportedly be throwing his hat into the ring.

According to our intel, now that Sandler and Netflix are poised to extend their working relationship for another five movies, one of them will be a typically Sandler-esque spin on a comic book film. Said to be a spoof that that draws inspiration from The Avengers and Justice League, the 53 year-old will play the lead role and front his own superhero team.

However, the hilarious twist is that all of the superheroes are washouts and losers that have never done anything worthy with their capabilities due to sheer laziness and apathy, until one day they’re forced into action to become the heroes they were always meant to be. We don’t have any more details at this point, but there are three things that seem like a virtual certainty already.

Kevin James, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Chris Rock will probably make up the rest of the team, it won’t be a very good movie, and it will no doubt rack up tens of millions of streams on Netflix. Although, that last sentence could describe literally any of Adam Sandler‘s output over the last decade.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how this one turns out and as soon as we hear more on the project, we’ll be sure to let you know.